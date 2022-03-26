Investor Alert! 7 bed 3 bath home close to campus! Don't miss out on this one. Updated bathrooms, original hardwood floors on main level, finished basement w/ 3 bedrooms, plenty of storage. Separate detached garage for additional parking or projects. Possible future development considering lot size. The hard work is already done on this one.
7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany woman wanted in connection to a February homicide was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department in California.
Here's what she'll do with it.
Lebanon’s medical school could have the financial means to grow significantly after officials learned Friday, March 25 that a $22.5 million le…
A Linn County man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for assaulting a 2-year-old child in his care.
Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny has deemed a Jan. 26 Albany police shooting as justified.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a Prineville man for allegedly assaulting his wife and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
New Mexico will bring an experienced lineup to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a third-round game against Oregon State in the Women’s Nati…
A portable toilet at Albany First Christian Church is prompting members of the Albany City Council to rethink providing restrooms for homeless…
A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Mon…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.