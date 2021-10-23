 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

Large house one block to Oregon State University. The house has nine bedrooms and three bathrooms. Built in 1927, the house has 2,967 sf. Property taxes are $4,887.43 (2020-2021). Zoning is RS20 (High Density Residential). Current rent is $3,500.00 per month. Tenants pay all utilities.

