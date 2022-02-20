 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $479,900

  • Updated
Great investment property a few blocks from OSU. Leased year round for $3600 per month. one bedrooms on main level, 5 bedrooms plus den in upper level, 1 in basement. Newer GFA furnace & H2O tank. Sinks in 3 bedrooms, some wood floor area. Roomy kitchen & eating area. Double garage & parking area in back of house.

