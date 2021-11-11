Own the business of the historic Athena House at the heart of Corvallis near downtown & OSU. Grand entrance, expansive living, dining & family rms w/oak floors, fireplaces, crown molding, wainscotting & original decor. Newer commercial kitchen ideal for entertainment or lease, 2nd kit w/ newer appls, bar & dining. 10+ BRs w/furnishing, remodeled BAs w/tile flooring & showers, stalls. Primary Suite w/BA & 2nd BR on main level. Beautifully landsc w/paved patio, lrg gazebo, fenced private yard. MLS #785859
7 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,200,000
