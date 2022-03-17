 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $659,900

Amazing & unique! A castle on a moat w/ a large, private back yard & a creek/small river in back w/ infinite possibilities & many outbuildings - ADU legal. Giant laundry room, cedar icebox wine cellar, photo lab, storage room bedroom w/ exterior entry part finished. Zoned light industrial (winery? etc.) w/ residential exemption & burn (non conforming use) replacement letter. Wonderful possibilities for the beautiful property w/ areas dating back to 1872 and first two jail cells in the county!

