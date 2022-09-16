 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $1,300,000

Modern Custom Farmhouse - Full of Potential! Located in desirable Stayton Oregon central to the gorgeous Willamette Valley. High End Build with Premier Trendy Finishes throughout. Bed and breakfast design / dual living opportunity / air b+b potential / in-law suite, entertainers delight! 6 ensuite bedrooms (master on main) + office/flex space, and 6.5 bathrooms. 2 laundry rooms. Huge breathtaking back patio, 4+ car garage, separate 800 sq ft outbuilding (endless potential), room for RV's/Shop.

