6 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $1,224,900

Modern Custom Farmhouse - Full of Potential! Located in Stayton Oregon central to the gorgeous Willamette Valley. High End Build with Premier Trendy Finishes throughout. 6 ensuite beds (master on main / own thermostats) + office/flex + dual laundry. Bed and breakfast design / Airbnb Potential / dual living opportunity / entertainer's delight! .8 acre lot, huge breathtaking back patio, 4+ car garage, separate 800 sq ft outbuilding (endless potential), room for RV's/Shop.

