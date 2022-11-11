6 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $1,199,000

Phenomenal one-of-a-kind Custom Farmhouse with high-end finishes, this magnificent 6 bed all w/ensuite 6.5 bath + office, dual laundry rooms, has truly endless potential. Situated in the heart of Stayton and designed to suit either a bed n breakfast, dual living, Airbnb, adult care facility, or more options. This wonderful home has an oversized lot .80, an additional 800sqft outbuilding, 4+ car garage, RV parking, an oversized covered patio, and much more. This is a true gem and a must-see!