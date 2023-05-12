Stunning, light and bright farmhouse with high-end finishes. Amazing kitchen with pot filler, hot water tap on island with sink & huge pantry. 5 large bdrms upstairs ea with ensuite and thermostat. Primary bdrm dnstrs w/luxury bath & drsg rm. Large laundry rms upstrs & dnstrs. Dual living dream. Oversized lot has separate She Shed/office, 4 car garage, rm for outside parking for RV & multiple cars. Huge backyard is fully fenced with solar lighting, dual gates & lg covered patio for private entertaining.
6 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $1,174,900
