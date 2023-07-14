Stunning, light and bright farmhouse with high-end finishes. Amazing kitchen with pot filler, hot water tap on island with sink & huge pantry. 5 large bedrooms upstairs each with ensuite and thermostat. Primary bedroom downstairs w/luxury bath & dressing room. Large laundry rooms upstairs & downstairs. Dual living dream. Oversized lot has separate She Shed/office, 4 car garage, room for outside parking for RV & multiple cars. Huge backyard is fully fenced with solar lighting, dual double gates & large covered patio for private entertaining. Back patio has natural gas hookup for BBQ & house is plumbed for central vac.