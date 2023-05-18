Amazing find! If you love nature, living in thistreehouse-like home w/incredible views, can't be beat.Seclusion and oversized lot with no close neighbors!Like-new with energy efficiencies give peace of mind. Doyou want a separate apartment for friends/relatives? Loveentertaining and old movies in a ventilated andsoundproofed media area? Enjoy entertaining and privateBBQ's? YOU DESERVE TO BE SPOILED. Note: Home has .5acres. Not incl here, but .81 ac buildable lot next dooravail for additional 80k.
6 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $860,000
