6 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $780,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Room for animals, garden, friends, recreation, multigenerational living and much more. This beautifully remodeled, open concept home boasts a 2bed/1bath ADA basement apartment & high speed gigabit fiber internet. Sitting on 5 acres with a >4000sf barn, 2 story studio w/electricity, storage shed, 2 rv w/e hook-ups and your very own cement basketball court! Just minutes to Mallard Creek Golf course and Waterloo County Park. Opportunities abound!