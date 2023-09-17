3.5 BAC. Seller will consider pre-paids and closing costs. Residential or Multi family Home. Hardwood floors and kitchen with extensive cabinets and butlers pantry. Large living room with fireplace. Master on main with bonus room, soaking tub and shower. 3 additional rooms upstairs one with full bath & bonus room. Finished basement with playroom and bedroom. 2 unit Apartment house in rear currently rented. Both are 1 bed 1 bath units. Huge Yard with covered patio. Please do not disturb tenants. Drive by but please dont Walk the property. Showings for serious buyers only. Rents below market value $3522. Google Earth shows the property very well.