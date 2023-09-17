Beautiful historic home with gorgeous wide open country views! Built in 1868 this home has all the charm of its era with some modern updates. Outdoor entertaining space includes large tree covered patio, gazebo and pergola covered dance floor surrounded by plush grass, trees and miles of farmland. Solid barn has concrete floor, power and water. Historic bunkhouse on separate well updated to 3/1 cottage currently rented. Hay pastures are perimeter fenced. 1 car garage attached to house with working space.