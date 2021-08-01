6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $775,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Enjoy breath taking sunrises over the Sisters Mountains and a year-round creek that meanders through this peaceful 2 acre property. Minutes from town in a peaceful neighborhood. 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, potential for dual living space. Updates throughout including an upgraded kitchen with custom hickory cabinets. 1600+ sq ft shop with a separate room that could be finished for additional living space. This is truly a special place to call home. 2 adjacent acres available separately.