6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $765,000

There is an abundance of everything at this campus-close home with over 4,000 Sq Ft! Three levels of living space include 6+ bedrooms and so many possibilities for more. Separate entrance in the basement. Endless storage options with a spacious attic and basement. The shop sits behind a huge, 2-story garage. The lovely kitchen has sunshine and a family area, along with formal dining. This is a classy, charming home from yesteryear!