Better-than-new! Beautiful home on premium lot under full builder warranty, bordering green space & trails. Huge living room & gas firplace, large kitchen with quartz island & pantry, open to covered patio. One bedroom & full bath on main level, great for aging in place. Primary ste features vaulted ceilings, tub & shower, double vanities & walk-in closet. 4 more bedrooms with full bath. UGS & fully fenced private backyard ready for your plantings. High Efficiency GFA heating & AC, 2-car finished garage.