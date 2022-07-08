 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $706,760

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $706,760

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR 10K PREFERRED LENDER CREDIT! Holt Homes presents The 2624 plan W/6 LARGE BEDROOMS including a GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Great room layout with island kitchen and combined dining, primary suite w/walk in closet. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

CDC: Mask-wearing recommended in growing number of Oregon counties

People in 24 Oregon counties and 15 counties in Washington state should resume mask-wearing indoors in public and on public transportation, according to recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data from the CDC shows the counties are considered high risk for COVID-19 infection as of June 30. The Oregon counties include: Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Lane, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman, Hood River, Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker, and Malheur counties. In Washington, the counties include: Clallam, Grays Harbor, Pacific, Lewis, Thurston, Pierce, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Walla Walla, Columbia, Asotin, Lincoln, Ferry and Spokane.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News