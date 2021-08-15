6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $695,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. A lot of LIVIN' to do and lots of room in this modern designed two story home. Double the delight with a master suite, study room, 2 bdr & a bathroom on each floor. Second floor Rec-room boasts a wet bar with a full size frig & dishwasher, along with a second W/D hook up, making this home flexible for a large family, or a multi-generational living. Home has vaulted ceiling family room, beautiful hardwood flooring, maple cabinets and fantastic view to the West in a quiet neighborhood.