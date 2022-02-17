Accepted Offer with Contingencies. CAMPUS CLOSE is an understatement! Enjoy this TURN KEY investment property with a short distance to RESER stadium & OSU. Great rental history with this 6 bedrooms (Plus 2 Offices) 4 bath, attached double garage.This entire home is top-of-the-line from the covered/heated deck to the individual security locks on each bedroom. All appliances & most furniture included in the sale (no value added to purchase price). This one is ready to go!
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $645,000
