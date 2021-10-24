 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $475,000

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $475,000

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $475,000

Six bedroom and two bath house located with walking distance from Oregon State University. The house was built in 2010 and has approximately 1,914sf. The house includes an attached garage. Zoning is RS9 (medium density residential). Property tax for 2020-2021 is $4,532.65. The house is leased into the summer of 2022 for $3,095.00 per month. Tenants pay all utilities.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News