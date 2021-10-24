6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $475,000

Six bedroom and two bath house located with walking distance from Oregon State University. The house was built in 2010 and has approximately 1,914sf. The house includes an attached garage. Zoning is RS9 (medium density residential). Property tax for 2020-2021 is $4,532.65. The house is leased into the summer of 2022 for $3,095.00 per month. Tenants pay all utilities.