6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,976,000

Breathtaking views from nearly every window on every level! Nestled high on Timberhill in Northwest Corvallis, this gorgeous custom home welcomes you w/ a soothing waterfall & stunning grand entrance. Natural light floods your path through the vaulted Formal Dining & Living Rooms. Gourmet Kitchen features high end appls & large Bordeaux granite counters. Wrap- around covered patios showcase outdoor living. The expansive basement features a home theater, party bar & huge multipurpose room/gym. 5 car garage.