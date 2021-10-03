 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000

6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000

Enjoy tranquility on pristine retreat w/ captivating views & Soap Creek running through, near forest & trails & mins to Corvallis. Custom designed & built by Chateau, this 6 BR/ 7.5 BA mansion boasts top-quality finishes in & out. Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appls, center island & butler's pantry, lrg LR w/ high ceilings & stonebake oven firepl, huge FR w/ theater & bar. 2 master stes on main & upper, 5+ more BRs/BAs. Efficient EFA w/ heat pump, finished 7+ car grg. Gardens & lawn w/ UGS, fenced/x-fenced pasture.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News