6 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,075,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous home perched high above the Willamette Valley with beautiful views of Corvallis and the Coast Range. Vaulted cedar ceilings, warm and inviting Family/Living area, abundance of natural light! Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite counters, walk-in pantry. Master Suite has gorgeous views w/ built-ins & fireplace. Master bath has 2 vanities, jetted soaking tub, shower/2 heads & generous walk-in closet. Oversized 4 car GAR w/ dedicated work shop. Trails! Close access to MacDonald-Dunn Forest & Chip Ross Park.