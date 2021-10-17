6 Bedroom Home in Aumsville - $798,000

Gorgeous home on oversized lot and nestled amongst stately oaks. Partially covered spacious deck, overlooking an expansive landscaped yard and rose garden, Two large master suites on the main floor, excellent for dual living. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and a 4th with built in workspace. Graveled area has room for boat/RV/toy parking. Heated shop with 220, a bathroom, extra parking and a new roof. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of the small town of Aumsville-yet only 15 minutes from Salem.