This home checks all the boxes! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac on .26 acres, this expansive 2,737 SqFt home has been beautifully updated & remodeled. Enter into refinished hardwood floors & view elegant Chef's Island designed for form and function with bar top seating. Entertain in large living & family rooms or outside on 58' patio. Office and HUGE Bonus/5th bedroom. See Updated List! A few upgrades include: Furnace, A/C, Windows, Quartz Countertops & more. Seller is licensed OR Real Estate Broker.