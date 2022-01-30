 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $538,000

Well maintained home with 5 bedrooms!! Split level floor plan with large entry area and living space. 2 bedrooms, full bath, family room and kitchenette downstairs with exterior entrance for dual living or an area for the kids and all the toys. Great backyard with large deck and mature landscaping. Outbuilding can be used for large garden shed or hobby workspace and 2 car garage has extra space as well.

