5 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $799,000

DO NOT ENTER PRROPERTY WITHOUT PERMISSION. Paved tree-lined drive leads to this Classic colonial estate that is tucked back from the road & surrounded by sprawling farmland in the highly desirable Kingston-Lyons area, Grand exterior invites you in. Office/den or 5th BR on main. Formal Living & Dining w/large kitchen opening to Family Rm. Mstr Bdrm w/2 closets & updated bath. Luxurious newly refurbished built-in pool. All w/territorial views. FAA airstrip partially on property.