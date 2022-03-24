5 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $669,000

Beautiful home in a convenient location in Stayton! Wonderful 5 bedrooms + an office room, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 story home with an open floor plan & potential for dual/multi-generational living. Beautiful floors, amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fully fenced backyard & immaculate landscaping. A nice shed perfect for storage and plenty of room for RV parking. This home is conveniently located by parks, schools, & grocery stores. Don't miss out on this CHARMING home! Call today!