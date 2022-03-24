 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $669,000

5 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $669,000

Beautiful home in a convenient location in Stayton! Wonderful 5 bedrooms + an office room, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 story home with an open floor plan & potential for dual/multi-generational living. Beautiful floors, amazing kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fully fenced backyard & immaculate landscaping. A nice shed perfect for storage and plenty of room for RV parking. This home is conveniently located by parks, schools, & grocery stores. Don't miss out on this CHARMING home! Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News