Gated entry leads to this "Ready-to-go" 40 acre farm. Nestled along Crabtree creek with space for recreational use & irrigation water rights! Main house is a 2822 sf, 5 bed, 2.5 bath, manufactured home built in 2018. 2nd dwelling is 3bed, 2 bath & buyer to do due diligence re: use. Opportunity to customize with a carpet credit included. Perfect size land for all your needs, whether it be livestock or crops. Farm machinery available for sale but sold separately. Priced to sell fast so don't wait!
5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $850,000
