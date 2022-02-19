This rustic farmhouse has been updated downstairs with new hardwood floors, kitchen updated with new appliances, granite and barn door pantry. New heating system, open floor downstairs with 2 bedrooms and bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs and loft area need a little sprucing up nothing some paint won't fix. Property has been fenced and crossed fenced, great set up for horses. Small barn or machine shed, plus pasture. Fabulous spot and many more updates have been done. Huge garden area and easy to show.
5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $635,000
