5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $550,000

Roaring River Frontage! Private location! Possible dual living on 2.56 acres. 1st house is 1446 SF w/2 beds & 2 baths on pier/rock foundation (1900? build). 2nd home is 1962 SF w/3 beds & 1.5 baths on slab w/woodstove heat only (1971 build). Homes are connected by a breezeway. Large rooms. Some outbuildings. Mature trees, blueberries, circle driveway, covered porches. Buyer to do due diligence regarding use & permitting. Don't miss out on this peaceful property!