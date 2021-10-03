5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $399,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Rare floorplan w/Thomas Creek frontage and .80 of an acre! 5 bed w/3 full baths and 1917 SF. Upon entry you will see the large living room, vaulted ceilings and the massive kitchen w/lots of counterspace, breakfast bar and pantry. Oversized master bedroom w/WIC & private bathroom. Enjoy the bedroom separation w/the other 4 bedrooms on the other side and 2 full baths w/walk-in showers! Outside you will find the park-like setting, trail leading to the river, trees and a shop/detached garage. Appt required.