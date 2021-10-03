5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $1,250,000

Welcome home with this beautiful 40 acre farm! 2018 Manufactured home and large shop/barn. Houses are tucked back away from the road for privacy. Access to Crabtree creek make this property great for swimming and fishing! Recreational area right by the creek for you to enjoy summer days! Lots of opportunity for this property to easily be used for equestrian purposes. Approximately 26 Acres of farmable ground. Chapman Loam and Coburg silty clay loam are the majority of soils. Could be great Hazelnut ground.