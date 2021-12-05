2 Homes on one 40 acre farm! 2018 Manufactured main home and large shop/barn. 1979 Manufactured home on the property as well. Houses are tucked back away from the road for privacy. Water rights for irrigation of farm land. Irrigation equipment comes with the property. Recreational area right by the creek for you to enjoy summer days! Lots of opportunity for this property to easily be used for equestrian purposes. Type 1 & 2 soils. Farm machinery available for sale but sold separately.
5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $1,175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Lebanon High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 3, after officials there learned of a potential threat to the campus. Local la…
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early …