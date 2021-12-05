 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Scio - $1,175,000

2 Homes on one 40 acre farm! 2018 Manufactured main home and large shop/barn. 1979 Manufactured home on the property as well. Houses are tucked back away from the road for privacy. Water rights for irrigation of farm land. Irrigation equipment comes with the property. Recreational area right by the creek for you to enjoy summer days! Lots of opportunity for this property to easily be used for equestrian purposes. Type 1 & 2 soils. Farm machinery available for sale but sold separately.

