5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $759,000

Open Sat 4/23 12-3pm. High-end new construction by Boylan Homes. Designer touches throughout. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace, high ceilings, 8-foot-tall glass sliding door allowing an abundance of light. Cooks kitchen with quartz counters, island, walk-in pantry. Primary suite features two walk-in closets, spa-like bathroom. Private backyard with covered stamped concrete patio. Three-car garage with lots of room for your toys. Gated RV parking with hookups. Move-in ready!

