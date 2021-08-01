 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $738,000

Fowler Homes is thrilled to present this 5 Bedroom property full of stunning details and upgrades. A mix of modern & traditional starting with the stunning angled Knotty Alder entry, wood trimmed windows, floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace, upgraded laundry room and professionally designed & landscaped front & rear yards. Multi-generational living at its best. Large island & 18 x 17 great room are the center of gatherings and entertainment. Close of Escrow 11.18.21.

