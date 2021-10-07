5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $737,900

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Fowler built home is full of stunning details and upgrades. A mix of modern & traditional starting with the stunning angled Knotty Alder entry, wood trimmed windows, floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace, upgraded laundry room and professionally designed & landscaped front & rear yards. Generational suite, bonus or flex space up. Large island & 18 x 17 great room are the center of gatherings and entertainment. Close of Escrow 11.29.21.