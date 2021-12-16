5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $737,321

$5000 BUILDER SPECIAL: CLOSING COST (MUST CLOSE BY 12/29/21) Beautiful 5 Bedroom - sought after South Salem area home w/ primary suite on main is full of stunning details and upgrades. A mix of modern & traditional; stately angled entry, wood trimmed windows, floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace, upgraded laundry room and professionally designed & landscaped front & rear yards. Bonus suite & flex space up. Perfect for gatherings & entertaining. COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION - MOVE IN READY!