5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $649,000

Great opportunity to own small acreage in South Salem! 5/3, 3111 sq ft, 1 level on 5+ usable acres. Includes large 30x60 shop w/ concrete floor, 3 car garage w/ attached barn & tack room. 20x40 RV Pad, huge covered front porch, newer roof & HVAC, pellet stove, hot tub & pool table. 5th bedroom has no closet, currently setup as theater room. Owner is licensed real estate broker in OR.

