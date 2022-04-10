 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $530,900

This new two-story home is a family-friendly haven. The first floor features an open-plan layout among a Great Room with a charming fireplace, a dining room with patio access and a kitchen with a center island. The patio enhances outdoor enjoyment. A secluded secondary bedroom offers added privacy. The second floor hosts four restful bedrooms including a luxe owners suite.

