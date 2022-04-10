The first level of this two-story home is occupied by a generous open floorplan shared between the Great Room, kitchen and dining room. Sliding glass doors lead to a covered patio for seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. A secondary bedroom off the entry is great for overnight guests or a home office. Upstairs four more bedrooms can be found, including the luxurious owners suite with an attached private bathroom and a generous walk-in closet.
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $508,900
