Fantastic Duplex in a great south Salem location - updated 3 bedrooms / 1 bath on one side and 2 bedrooms / 1 bath on the other. Comes with appliances in kitchens, single car garages with washer/dryer hookups. Transferable Tesla solar panels to offset utility costs!! Perfect for owner occupied buyer with one side currently rented!!
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900
