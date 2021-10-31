5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $479,900

This home has it all! 2970 sq ft located in Candalaria District. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, separate office or hobby space, Massive bonus space with built in pool table! New 50 yr roof, updated flooring, SS appliances and a fresh coat of paint. This is all surrounded by a fully fenced yard offering raised, irrigated rose beds, paver patios front and back. Front patio invites you to relax next to the beautiful monolith water feature. Back yard screams "bring on the fun" with large play structure!