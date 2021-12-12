 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,100,000

  Updated
Beautifully updated and Room for everyone. This beautiful home sits on more than 3 useable flat acres with beautiful views. Many recent updates.Amazing floor plan and flow.2nd Master on main. Large Media/pool room with wet bar.. Formal living and dining off kitchen and family room. Deck covered patio garden space.Room to grow! Potential Rv, shop, sports court, pool and attic space.

