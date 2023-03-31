Extraordinary custom home at the top of the desirable Starlight Summit in Philomath. From the structure to finishes everything is top of the line. Designed in collaboration with renowned architect Neil Richardson. Premium design elements feature Hickory Wood Floors, and custom metal work. Our favorite features are the walk-in pantry off the garage, that leads into an oversized chef’s kitchen, and the en-suite master covered deck. Come visit & be inspired!Seller is Oregon licensed broker.
5 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $859,000
