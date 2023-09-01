IMPROVED PRICE! Captivating custom home at the top of the desirable Starlight Summit in Philomath. From the foundation to appliances to finishes everything is top of the line. Premium design elements feature real hard wood floors, granite counters, and custom metal work. Our favorite features are the walk-in pantry off the garage, that leads into a gourmet chef’s kitchen, covered patio with natural gas hookup, and enjoying mountain views from the master bedroom covered deck.Seller is OR licensed broker
5 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Well, the music and entry is free. They're charging for the beer.
The Johnsons didn’t know about the history of the disposal site until they found a contamination monitoring well on their property.
People from across the country are coming to North Albany to trip out. Here's what the center is like and the people who run it.
A Linn County resident was killed in a car versus motorcycle crash Saturday, Aug. 26 in Douglas County.
A Eugene man faces criminal charges in connection with a fatal paraglider crash south of Corvallis.