 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,495,000

Oregon at it’s best! 10+ acres w/gated entry & long private driveway to hilltop setting w/breathtaking mtn & territorial views. 6178 SF custom home w/5 BR, 3.5 BA & an entrance hall fit for a palace! Great rm w/soaring ceilings, lots of windows framing amazing views; floor to ceiling frplc, Chef’s Kitchen! 2 spacious Master suites on main, 2 BR on 2nd floor w/Jack & Jill bathroom; Office, Music Rm, Flex space, 2 Utility Rms. Hardwood flrs, new carpet, fresh paint. Fully fenced pasture w/barn. Must see!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News