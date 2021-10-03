5 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,495,000

Oregon at it’s best! 10+ acres w/gated entry & long private driveway to hilltop setting w/breathtaking mtn & territorial views. 6178 SF custom home w/5 BR, 3.5 BA & an entrance hall fit for a palace! Great rm w/soaring ceilings, lots of windows framing amazing views; floor to ceiling frplc, Chef’s Kitchen! 2 spacious Master suites on main, 2 BR on 2nd floor w/Jack & Jill bathroom; Office, Music Rm, Flex space, 2 Utility Rms. Hardwood flrs, new carpet, fresh paint. Fully fenced pasture w/barn. Must see!!