5 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $955,000

Country living! Single level home located down a quiet lane w/ neighboring homes way off in the distance. Enjoy a beverage & soak in the spectacular view year round from the large covered deck. Featuring vaulted ceilings, living rm w/ woodstove, ductless heating & a/c system & interior woodwork done with trees taken from the property. Spacious master w/ 2 closets. Currently in hay production. Multiple outbuildings including shop w/ lean-to, hay shed & barn. 3 ponds, 2 stocked w/ blue gill, bass & catfish!

