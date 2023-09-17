Rare opportunity to acquire a large home with room for everyone & 6.76 acres with a stunning view of Peterson’s Butte, ready for all of your hobbies! Includes a large unique barn & shop/RV! Inside the home you will find 3170 SF, 2 prim. suites, total 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! Lg. remodeled kitchen w/ ample counter space, & formal dining area. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. New Furnace. Lg. covered patio area & garden space. The barn features stall spaces, drive through shop area, & loft!